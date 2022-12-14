ST. LOUIS – Get ready for a mini golf experience unlike any other in St. Louis.

Puttshack, a tech-infused mini golf venue, opens next week at City Foundry STL. The grand opening is set for Monday, Dec. 19.

Puttshack will have four mini-golf courses with the brand’s patented Trackaball technology. The tech includes automated scoring, bonus point opportunities, interactive games at each hole, and more.

The new site will take over a space previously planned for Punchbowl Social inside City Foundry STL. The space will also offer private and semi-private party spaces with access to the courses.

“As the leader in tech-forward social entertainment, we are thrilled to officially open our doors in the City Foundry,” said Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack. “Puttshack provides an unforgettable experience for all ages, from families looking for a fun daytime outing, to friends looking for a place to grab drinks and a bite on a Friday night. We pride ourselves on offering the best vibes in town, and we welcome all to come check us out and see for themselves what we are all about.”

Puttshack opened its first location in London in 2018. They will soon have nine locations between the United Kingdom and United States. The St. Louis location follows ones built in Atlanta, Chicago, Boston and Miami. Several others Puttshack sites are planned in the United States next year.

For more information on Puttshack, click here.