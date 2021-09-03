QAnon Shaman pleads guilty to role in Capitol riots

In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, right, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C.– Jacob Chansley, the man known as the QAnon Shaman, has entered a guilty plea in federal court this morning for his role in the January 6 Capitol riots.

Jacob Chansley is facing six counts including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Prosecutors said Chansley was one of the first rioters to enter the Capitol building and disobey officers’ request to leave. He was seen wearing horns.

Nexstar reporter Alexandra Limon is reporting the judge asked, “So you are in fact guilty?”

She reported Chansley said,”Yes, your honor.”

Prosecutor said the estimated recommended sentencing would be 41-51 months. Chansley has served 8 months.

St. Louis lawyer Albert Watkins represents Chansley. Watkins is asking for a pre-sentencing release. Limon reports prosecutors say this request took them by surprise.

Watkins is asking for compassion for Chansley, detailing a “traverse year” leading up to the attack that includes depression.

The judge has not decided if Chansley will be released before the sentencing saying he will rule on that as quickly as he can. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 10 A.M.

Watkins argued it’s the humane thing due to mental health issues.

Chansley was found competent to stand trial.

Watkins says the government has characterized Chansley as violent and a risk to the public based on footage provided to his defense team during a hearing about his release. The court said that video was used to support its decision to deny Chansley’s release.

“Subsequent scrutiny of the video footage (including the The New Yorker video specifically cited by the Government) has given rise to the identification of numerous ambiguities, irregularities, inconsistencies, timeline issues and concern about the assertions of the Government about the actions of Mr. Chansley based on the Government’s video footage,” said Watkins in a press release.

Chansley is one of four Capitol defendants represented by Watkins.