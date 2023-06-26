ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a triple shooting Monday night.
According to the spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, they received a call just before 8 p.m. for a shooting near Manchester Avenue in the Grove.
A man and woman were pronounced dead on the scene.
Another woman was shot and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her conditions are unknown at this time.
The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.