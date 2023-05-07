ST. LOUIS – Two teenagers died overnight Sunday in a quadruple shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood of north St. Louis City.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 1:50 a.m. in the 2100 block of Branch Street.

Officers found one victim, an 18-year-old female, in the 1900 block of Agnes Street. A second victim, a 17-year-old female, was located inside a residence in the 2000 block of Agnes.

A third victim was located lying on the ground in the 2100 block of Branch and pronounced dead at the scene. She was 18. The fourth and final victim, another 18-year-old female, was found dead in the 2000 block of Branch.

The first two victims were taken to a local hospital and are said to be in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the police department’s Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous or be eligible for a cash reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.