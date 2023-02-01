ST. LOUIS – Queen Bey is coming to St. Louis! Multi-million record-selling singer Beyoncé makes a stop to the Gateway City this summer.

Beyoncé has launched a world tour in support of her newest album Renaissance. Her St. Louis show is set for Aug. 21 at the Dome at America’s Center.

Her latest tour includes dozens of US stops from early-July to late-September, and starts in Europe on May 10.

Ticket information will be available soon, according to Beyonce’s website. There is expected to be an exclusive presale for Bey Hive members that starts later this month.