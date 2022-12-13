WATERLOO, Ill. – The jackpot is now over a million dollars in the Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing. The seven of hearts was drawn last Tuesday. Your next chance to win is Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

Tonights drawing has been canceled due to weather. The organizers of the raffle said that after a discussion with Monroe County Public Safety Director they are choosing to postpone until next Tuesday.

Strong storms are expected tonight and they say that they are looking after the safety of the workers and participants. The tickets that are already purchased will be good for the drawing next week. The QOH draws in a large crowd almost every Tuesday night.

The raffle is part of a fundraiser for Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School. Tickets are sold at the Outsider Tavern on Market Street. You must be at least 21 years old and have a driver’s license number to purchase a $1 ticket. You can buy as many tickets as they want.

Queen of Hearts players buy a chance to draw a card. If their number is drawn from the jar, they have the opportunity to draw the Queen of Hearts from a deck of playing cards. They get the jackpot if they find the queen. If they don’t draw the Queen of Hearts, then the player gets $500, and the jackpot grows even bigger.

Market Street has been closed in Waterloo on drawing nights to make the area safer and to accommodate the large crowds.