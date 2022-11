WATRELOO, Ill. – Someone could win big bucks Tuesday night in the Queen of Hearts Contest in Waterloo, Illinois.

Still no winner in the drawing at Outsider Tavern. The jackpot last week was more than $489,000. It should be more than $500,000 Tuesday night.

If they draw your number, and you correctly guess which card holds the queen of hearts, you win 80% of the jackpot. If not, you still get $500.

There will not be a Queen of Hearts drawing next week because of Election Day.