ST. LOUIS – The Queens of the Stone Age are coming to St. Louis this September, and tickets for the late-summer concert go on sale this Friday morning.

The California-based hard rock band formed in 1996 but hit it big with their third studio album, “Songs for the Deaf,” featuring the singles “No One Knows,” “Go with the Flow,” and “First It Giveth.”

The band embarks on a world tour beginning June 16, coinciding with the release of its eighth album, “In Times New Roman.”

The group comes to the Saint Louis Music Park on Saturday, Sept. 23, with special guests the Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 9 at the Saint Louis Music Park Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.