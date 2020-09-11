Questions raised about carnival controversy in Bellefontaine Neighbors

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. – A carnival that opened in Bellefontaine Neighbors during Labor Day weekend came to a halt when St. Louis County officials reported a lack of proper permits and an abundance of COVID-19 concerns.

The Bellefontaine Neighbors Board of Alderpersons met Thursday night via Zoom. Part of the meeting included discussion of the carnival controversy.

Alderwoman Miranda Avant-Elliot has called for an investigation. She said a signature on a special permit allowing the carnival to proceed came from an employee who said she did not sign the permit.

Avant-Elliot said that worker said she was having surgery and would not have signed the permit on such short notice.

“That means someone else has signed it and she did not give an indication that she extended permission to someone else to sign it,” she said.

Mayor Tommie Pierson said because of the potential for an investigation he would not comment beyond a statement he read during Thursday’s meeting.

He read from that statement and said, “I apologize to the board and the community.”

The statement Pierson read placed blame on an event planner.

“It was later brought to my attention that the event planner had deceived the city through false information and invalid documentation,” said Pierson.

The mayor stated he believed the initial issuance of the permit was in accordance with city ordinances.

“Greater attention should have been given to my community’s position on COVID and its effect on our area instead of just focusing on the legal aspect,” he said.

Avant-Elliot said she’s turned her concerns over to police and is hoping for answers soon.

Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Chief Jeremy Ihler told the city’s elected officials his department would avoid any potential conflict of interest if any violations are discovered.

“If there is a criminal violation it would be investigated by a third-party law enforcement source,” he said.