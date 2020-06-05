Questions raised about Kansas City police protest response

Demonstrators are seen at a protest on May 31, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. Protests erupted around the country in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In the days since Saturday’s protest at the Country Club Plaza, which included tear gas, fires, and injured protesters, police officials have denied that they fired rubber bullets.

But Sean Stearns, a 32-year-old Kansas City man who was at the protest, said that’s what he believes pummeled his left eye just before midnight.

The power of the projectile was so strong that it knocked Stearns onto his back and drew so much blood that his girlfriend Sydney Ragsdale immediately wondered if he had been struck by gunfire.

Now, Stearns said, he’s facing the brutal reality that his doctor shared with him, The Kansas City Star reports.

BY LAURA BAUER, The Kansas City Star