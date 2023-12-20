ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Five days after one of the largest nursing homes in the St. Louis area suddenly shut down, workers, residents, and their families are still searching for answers.

Things look much different at the now-abandoned Northview Village Nursing Home. A sign out front reads, ‘danger, condemned, keep away,’ and police have set up cameras over here to keep people from getting any ideas. We talked to one man who says his family member has been moved, and he can’t get in touch with them, and Governor Mike Parson is weighing in on this entire situation.

The lights are on but nobody’s home at the abandoned north city facility. Toppled Christmas decorations and signs saying ‘keep out.’ It’s a jarring scene as some families say their questions haven’t been answered.

Alvin Cooper Sr. said his adult son, Alvin Cooper Jr., was one of the residents who moved. He says he’s recovering from a traumatic gunshot injury. And he said he’s still trying to get in touch with him.

“We were supposed to be dealing with a professional outfit, and they let the people down,” Cooper said.

While in town for a charity event Wednesday at West County Mall, Missouri Governor Mike Parson weighed in on the situation at Northview Village, saying the employees need to be made whole.

“You know, if they were given state funds, and it was supposed to go to employees, that’s where it needs to go. Because, number one, they got paid, or they’re going to get paid, we need to make sure to try and take care of those employees,” Parson said.

As for what forced the closure and how it was handled, Gov. Parson said the state is working to get to the bottom of it.

“I know the department of health is looking into that right now to see what can be done. I know we had to step in there to get people to the right places, where they needed to go. And we’re going to check into that,” Parson said. “…It’s pretty early to know the details of just what all happened.”

Cooper said he just wants to find out where his son is.

“How can I have a happy Christmas when I can’t even spend time with my loved one or take him no present or do anything like that?” Cooper said.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said there’s a line for people looking to get in contact with their loved ones who moved out of this facility. That number is 800-309-3282.