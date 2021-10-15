Quick-thinking Hazelwood officer credited with saving puppy

ST. LOUIS– A Hazelwood police officer is being credited for his creativity in the rescue a 10-week-old Chihuahua named Remmy from a sewer drain last weekend.

The puppy’s owner let it outside to relieve itself when it disappeared. Apparently, the overgrown grass concealed an open drain pipe that was about 8-inches wide and 10-feet deep.

The owner realized she couldn’t rescue the dog who was treading water in the pipe. At one point the dog even went underwater for an extended period of time.

Courtesy: Hazelwood Police Dept.

Officer Lancaster called for a snare pole to put down the pipe and rescue the dog. The officer was able to lift the puppy to safety.

Remmy was scared, wet, but uninjured from the incident.

The Hazelwood Police Department is thanking Officer Lancaster for his quick thinking and creativity to be able to save Remmy. The other officers who helped in the rescue also got a shout-out.