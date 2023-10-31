ST. LOUIS – Thousands of children will venture around neighborhoods for trick-or-treating on Tuesday, but they can also score a free ice cream cone in celebration of Halloween.

QuikTrip is offering a free vanilla ice cream cone to any trick-or-treaters under 13 years old who visits a St. Louis-area location.

In order to get the free ice cream, children will have to dress in a costume. The deal is good from 4 p.m. to each QT Kitchens location’s closing time.

