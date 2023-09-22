ST. LOUIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at QuikTrip, located at 702 Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis. The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, in addition to the Powerball, during the drawing on September 16.

The winning numbers for that draw were 8, 11, 19, 24, and 46, with a Powerball number of 5. The prize was claimed on September 18 at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office.

This Saturday, September 23, the jackpot stands at $725 million, making it the third-largest Powerball jackpot of the year. The estimated cash value of the jackpot is $345.7 million.