QuikTrip’s 90s inspired sitcom for ‘Snackle’ to stream tonight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What are you doing tonight? Quiktrip, the regional chain of gas stations, with remarkable convenience stores is putting on a show. They have produced a 30 minute “90s inspired” sitcom with SNL director Paul Briganti to promote their new fast-food line called, “Snackle Steals the Show.”

Clips promoting the special have already been posted online. They appear to riff on shows you may remember like Seinfeld, Saved by the Bell, and a mash-up of other “Must See TV” shows.

You can see the episode on QuikTrip’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages tonight. Loom for it streaming DeejayKnight’s Twitch livestream at 7:00 p.m. The episode will also air on KDNL at 11:00 am Saturday.