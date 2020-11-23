R. Whittington Foundation delivers 1,500 turkeys to the doorsteps of families in need

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – With so many people out of work this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the R. Whittington Foundation is working around the clock to provide Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds of local families.

“We are out here blessing folks,” said Rickey Whittington, the foundation’s namesake and president. “The need is so great right now. There is so many people that are in need that are hungry right now. They don’t have the basic things like food and toiletries.”

Whittington and a few volunteers spent the last eight days making the rounds in St. Louis County, St. Louis City, and parts of Illinois.

The organization has been delivering food boxes for more than 20 years filled with turkeys and the traditional Thanksgiving trimmings, including stuffing and vegetables.

With the generosity of sponsors, businesses, other local donors, and Whittington’s donating his own funds the organization has been able to deliver thousands of Thanksgiving baskets over the years to make sure families will be able to celebrate with a holiday feast.

The R. Whittington Foundation is a resource for the region from St. Louis to Chicago. This charity organization is dedicated to philanthropy and positively impacting the lives of those underserved, overlooked and disenfranchised.

Whittington knows firsthand the heartbreak of growing up in a neighborhood ravaged by poverty, drugs and lack of opportunity, and found ways to overcome it all!