LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A bat recently discovered in a Lake St. Louis home has tested positive for rabies.

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health reports the bat was recently collected from the home. It’s the first bat to test positive for rabies in St. Charles County this year, and also the first since 2020.

While the bat didn’t bite anyone in the home, St. Charles County health officials assessed the home for any possible exposure.

The CDC says rabies is a potentially fatal disease when contracted by humans.

In wake of the incident, St. Charles County health officials remind people to avoid direct contact with or handling all wildlife or any animal that is behaving strangely and make sure your pets are properly vaccinated against rabies.

There have been seven positive cases of rabies identified in bats this year, including another in St. Louis County.