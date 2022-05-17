ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX & Friends Weekend co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy is in St. Louis for a pro-life event today. The mother of nine will be speaking at Vitae Foundation’s Annual Pro-Life Event tonight at the Hilton St. Louis Frontenac. The dinner begins at 7:00 pm.

“Last year, Rachel Campos-Duffy spoke at our Dallas event, and after hearing her passion, we are so glad to have her back to share with St. Louis,” writes Vitae Foundation Market Director Nick Johnson.

Campos-Duffy is married to former Congressman Sean Duffy and is active in Conservative politics. They have nine children together including a daughter born with Down Syndrome in 2019. Sean announced that he was resigning from Congress upon learning about his daughter’s condition to focus more time on his family.

Her career in television on MTV reality series The Real World: San Fransisco and is now a regular guest on the Today Show and The View.