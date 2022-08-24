ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is speaking Wednesday morning about a new racial equity study.

It comes after an outside review of the St. Louis County Justice Center last month. There have been several inmate deaths and accusations of a toxic workplace. A staffing shortage could be to blame.

Page will announce the start of the racial equity study Wednesday, August 22. The MacArthur Foundation is paying for this. He’ll be joined by researchers from UMSL, Florida State, and George Mason University.