Radio personality Lux leaving The Point in May

ST. LOUIS – After 15 years on air and in our earholes, a mainstay of alternative rock station 105.7 The Point is moving on to “explore a new adventure.”

Lux announced Tuesday that she is leaving The Point in May. In a statement, Lux reflected on “too many good times to count” and said she enjoyed the interviews, events, concerts, and broadcasts over the years.

An exact date has not been announced. Lux’s first day at The Point was May 12, 2007.

While Lux did not reveal what she’ll be doing next, she said she’ll be following her passion, promising, “some surprises are already in motion.”