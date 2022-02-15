Rage Against the Machine St. Louis concert rescheduled

ST. LOUIS – Rage Against the Machine, which reunited in early 2020 and announced a world tour before the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, has rescheduled its St. Louis concert date.

The hard rock group’s “Public Service Announcement” tour is coming to Enterprise Center on March 30, 2023. It had previously been scheduled for May 20, 2022, because of pandemic-related delays.

El-P and Killer Mike of Run the Jewels perform onstage at DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 at Atlantic Station on February 2, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

All tickets for the May 2022 date will be honored at the new show date.

Tickets are still available for the show, ranging from $125 to $457.

Fans who want a refund have until March 15, 2022, to get one from their original point of purchase.

Rap duo Run the Jewels (Killer Mike and El-P) will open for Rage Against the Machine in St. Louis.