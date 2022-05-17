ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Tuesday evening was warm and dry for outside plans, like food trucks in Blanchette Park in St. Charles, but it won’t be so nice by morning.

Strong storms will move west to east across the St. Louis region overnight, bringing some heavy rain between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Most of the area could see a half-inch to an inch of rain with the storms and that means morning drivers could run into large puddles or rain-slicked pavement. While not as concerning as a winter weather day, drivers should still slow down and give themselves extra time to get to work or school.

Good news is that all the area rivers are near or below flood stage and this round of storms is not expected to have a big impact. Those that live near low water crossings or in areas prone to flooding should still be cautious, especially as storms are ongoing.

By the way, for the year, St. Louis is running right at normal for rainfall. Except for far northern Illinois, the entire bi-state region is experiencing normal soil moisture conditions.

Hail is another threat overnight. Over the weekend, storms produced quite a bit of hail, including reports of ping pong ball size hail in Stanton and Belgrade, MO. We’ll have a close eye on these storms overnight.