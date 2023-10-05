ST. LOUIS – Promised changes are coming with a series of cold fronts.

The week began with temperatures around 90°, but by Thursday afternoon, things were far different.

Earlier Thursday morning, showers filled the region, bringing a damp and gloomy start to the day. Over at Forest Park, walkers were in need of umbrellas and golfers were taking their chances despite the rain.

But just a few hours later, sunshine returned and temperatures were comfortable. With cold fronts moving through the region, temperatures will be taking a dive, and crisp fall weather will be upon us.

After spending last weekend feeling like summer, it will be a huge difference for all the fun fall activities happening around town this weekend. You’ll definitely need to pull out those jackets and sweaters with highs only in the low 60s for Saturday.