Rainy weather causes some Halloween events to cancel across the area

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – There have been a few days of wet and gloomy weather. And the light rain and drizzle will continue Friday evening, which is unfortunate for some Halloween events that have been canceled across the area.

The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department had a full weekend of hayrides scheduled at Broemmelsiek Park but Friday evening’s flight had to be grounded for turf that was too tough to tame.

“The ground is way too wet, way too soggy. Unfortunately, you can’t pull a tractor with a trailer through the mud. I guess some people might like that but we’re not going there,” said Nancy Gomer with St. Charles County Parks and Recreation.

They were able to reschedule some of the rides but others received refunds since this is the last weekend hayrides will be offered.

But luckily, the Halloween Day forecast brings more treats than tricks this year. A dry but cool day with plenty of sunshine.

The annual Trick-or-Treat on Main takes place on Halloween Day from 3-5 p.m. on Main Street St. Charles. Kids come in costumes ready to collect that candy and even get to see characters at some of the shops, including the Sesame Street crew here at MOss Boutique.

“Rain or shine we come out and we all get together and give out the candy for the kids. It’s a happy event. We had out generally about 1,200 pieces of candy per location,” said Nicole Moss-Doelger of MOss Boutique.

Sunday marks the return to fall form as larger crowds are expected.

“We are definitely expecting more this year so we are ready,” Moss-Doelger said.

The shops on Main Street will also be open during Sunday’s trick-or-treating event.