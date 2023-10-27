ST. LOUIS — As the weather turns wet and cool in St. Louis, you might wonder what’s left to enjoy over the weekend. But don’t worry, local businesses are still open for fun, rain or shine.

Stuckmeyer’s Farm in Fenton is a fantastic spot for fall festivities. From pumpkins to a Halloween playground and hayrides, they’re all in for the season. The best part? They’re not letting the rain spoil the fun.

Linda Beckemeier from Stuckmeyer’s Farm says, “People aren’t afraid of wet weather. Cool temperatures make Halloween more enjoyable.”

At 9 Mile Garden in Affton, an outdoor music venue, they’re adjusting to the changing weather. Live music moves indoors, food trucks get closer to the building, and they set up space heaters and fire pits. While business might dip due to the weather, they hope people will still join them.

Manager Courtney Wright advises, “For outdoor activities, remember the weather changes. Bring a jacket.”

Don’t let a little rain spoil your plans. Supporting local businesses is crucial, and they’re committed to ensuring your enjoyment, no matter the weather.

“We’re here, and we hope everyone comes out, prepared for rainy weather,” said Linda Beckemeier.

So, if you’re looking for pumpkins or live music this weekend, remember, the weather can’t stop the fun. Stuckmeyer’s is open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine. Embrace the changing seasons and make the most of your weekend in St. Louis.