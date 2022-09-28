ST. LOUIS – You can raise a glass for pet rescue efforts at Wine for Whiskers.

The Belleville Area Humane Society met their mission objectives when flash flooding took over St. Clair County Animal Services. The two facilities are across the street from each other. BAHS escaped flooding. However, they helped save pets at the county shelter. You can help make sure BAHS is there for animals in need at the Wine for Whiskers fundraiser.

Wine for Whiskers

Thursday, September 29

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Weingarten

1780 East IL-15

Belleville, IL 62221

https://bahspets.org/