Raising Cane’s restaurant sign at their Joplin, Missouri location on Rangeline Road and the intersection of 13th Street.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A popular fast food chain will soon expand its footprint to Wentzville.

Raising Cane’s is in the works, according to a Facebook post from the City of Wentzville Government. The restaurant also adds online that it is looking to hire for the future location.

While the exact address and an opening date has not yet been disclosed, it appears crews have already started working to build the restaurant.

“We are excited to welcome this new addition to our business community,” said the City of Wentzville via Facebook.

The first Raising Cane’s restaurant opened in 1996. With hundreds of locations across the United States, the chain has more than a dozen restaurants in the St. Louis region.