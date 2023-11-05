ST. LOUIS — Two rallies were held today in the St. Louis area over the Israel-Hamas War.

The pro-Palestinian rally happened on Delmar in University City. Hundreds of people turned out for that rally, demanding an end to Israel’s bombing of Gaza. They want a cease-fire and an end to the fighting.

Not far away in Clayton, pro-Israel protesters rallied at the St. Louis County Government Center. It was a rally held by Christian and Jewish organizations. Protesters say one of their goals is the return of the hostages taken by Hamas in the terror attacks on October 7.