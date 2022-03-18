ST. LOUIS – The Rally for Reparations was held Friday at the Gateway Arch National Park at noon.

The Reparations Rally was organized by the Uhuru Solidarity Movement, white people and other allies of African Liberation working under the leadership of the African People’s Socialist Party.

“Reparations are owed for centuries of ongoing oppression and exploitation that built the U.S. and global colonial-capitalist economy,” rally organizers said.

They also said they chose to hold the rally at the arch because it is a “symbol for the colonial genocide and theft of land from the Indigenous people and brutal enslavement and oppression of African people. The monument itself was constructed through the demolition of a once-thriving Black community.”

The rally is the USM National Convention‘s kick-off event. It is a virtual conference titled “Unity through Reparations! Reparations through Organization!” Click here to learn more.