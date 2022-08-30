BRENTWOOD, Mo. – Rally House, one of the largest sports merchandise retailers in the Midwest, has opened another store in the St. Louis region.

The newest Rally House store is a Brentwood Pointe location at 8550 Eager Road, just south of Highway 40. It’s the company’s eighth store in the St. Louis region and 21st in Missouri.

“We’re here to serve area fans with all their local sporting needs, whether looking to rep their favorite team or gearing up for a backyard barbecue with the family,” explains Store Manager Monica Harris-Farias via a news release. “And our party-like atmosphere gives customers a stress-free shopping experience every time.”

Rally House offers a wide selection of merchandise for the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri Tigers and more. For more information on the new store, click here.