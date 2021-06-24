Rally planned to support St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner as she faces discipline today

ST. LOUIS – Several civic and faith-based groups plan to rally Thursday in support of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

The Community Justice Coalition will rally outside the Carnahan Courthouse at 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

Gardner faces a disciplinary hearing over her attempts to prosecute former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. She insists she has done nothing wrong.

Gardner was also removed from prosecuting Mark and Patricia McCloskey on gun charges because she mentioned the case in campaign fundraising e-mails.