ST. LOUIS – A rally is happening Thursday to try to stop Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s efforts of removing Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from office.

The Coalition of Black Trade Unionists organized the march, which they said is to protect the rights of St. Louis voters. They explained that the unelected Missouri attorney general should not be able to remove twice-elected Gardner from office without consulting with St. Louis voters.

That march is at 4:00 p.m. in front of the Attorney General’s Office on Olive Street.