Rally to support Hazel Erby set for Friday at the St. Louis County Government building

ST. LOUIS – Supporters of Hazel Erby plan a rally outside the St. Louis County Government building Friday morning.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page fired her as the county’s director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, she previously served on the county council.

Among the participants in today’s rally are several clergy groups and the Ethical Society of Police.

They say the firing shows Page is insensitive to the concerns of black county residents.

Page named St. Louis County NAACP vice president Kenny Murdoch to replace Erby as acting director.