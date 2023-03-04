ST. LOUIS — The Community Justice Coalition is holding another rally in support of Kim Gardner. The group is meeting at the Fountain Temple Church of God in Christ at 2 p.m. They plan to march in Gardner’s support and call for criminal justice reform.

Gardners office is fighting the perception she’s hard on police and too lenient on criminals.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has started the legal process to remove Gardner from office. She’s been under fire for years, but some long-time supporters are now calling on Gardner to step down.

This comes after 17-year-old Janae Edmundson lost her legs in a horrific crash. It’s been attributed to a suspect out on bond who had violated his house arrest 51 times with no action.