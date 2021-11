ST. LOUIS — The entry ramp to northbound I-55 near Reavis Barracks was closed after a two-vehicle crash Friday evening.

Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the scene and captured footage of a gray Jeep on its side around 4:30 p.m. A black SUV was also involved in the crash. It’s unclear whether anyone sustained injuries.

At least three St. Louis County police cruisers responded to the scene.

This is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.