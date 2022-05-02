ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Randi Naughton is retiring from FOX 2 on July 25th. She tells KTVI/KPLR General Manager Kurt Krueger that she is looking forward to “what’s next.”

Naughton began her broadcasting career over 41 years ago on the radio in Buffalo, New York. Her television career began at KTVI in 1992 as a sports anchor covering Blues, Rams, and Cardinals. She has interviewed many sports legends including Bob Gibson, Stan Musial, Albert Pujols, Mike Shannon, Jack Buck, Muhammed Ali, Kurt Warner, Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt, Brett Hull, Wayne Gretzky – and many more. She was here to greet the Rams and here to say goodbye when they left for LA.

From sports anchor, she moved to morning anchor alongside John Pertzborn for the past 23 years. The team has covered many major news stories that affected and connected with our viewers in the bi-state area. Over the decades, she has also worked at Y-98, KLOU, KMOX, and KTRS radio.

“We will miss seeing her every morning and so will our viewers. Now Randi will be able to sleep past 2:00 am, enjoy her hobby of photography, and spend evenings with her family. It is with great sadness that we will say goodbye to a legend here at the station, but we are thrilled for Randi to be able to pursue her journey. Wishing you all the best, Randi!” writes Krueger.