O’FALLON, Mo — Range USA, opened its 42nd location in O’Fallon, Missouri on May 8th, 2023. This is the 2nd Range USA store to open in the St. Louis market.

At Range USA, customers can choose from a vast array of firearms, ammunition, and accessories, in addition to utilizing 20-25-yard shooting lanes and 25-person capacity classrooms.

The new range is located at 9100 Veteran’s Memorial Pakwy in O’Fallon.