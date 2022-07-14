MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital President and CEO Brett Moorehouse has announced his intent to step down at the end of 2022. He has been with the hospital for more than 16 years, serving as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer before being appointed to President and CEO in 2018.

Moorehouse oversaw a $35 million expansion of the specialty children’s hospital in 2018, adding 30 new beds and an additional 75,000 sq. ft. of space. He worked to increase staff by 50 percent, enabling the hospital to serve more children, and guided the facility through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ranken Jordan’s Board of Directors has convened a search committee and plans to retain an executive search firm with healthcare expertise to assist in finding the next president and CEO. The board will work closely with Moorehouse and the leadership team to prepare for a smooth transition.