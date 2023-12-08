BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City has won the top spot in the USA Today 10 Best rankings for the Best Theme Park Holiday Event. The annual holiday celebration, known as “An Old Time Christmas,” transforms Branson’s Silver Dollar City with a dazzling display of 6.5 million colorful, twinkling lights. This marks the sixth consecutive year that the amusement park has claimed the title.

The festivities revolve around a special effects Christmas tree, two Broadway-style holiday productions, an illuminated parade featuring Rudolph and his friends, 50-foot light tunnels, and a selection of festive meals and treats.

A highlight of the event is “Christmas in Midtown,” the city’s most concentrated light display, spanning 70,000 square feet and adorned with an astonishing 145 miles of lights.

The additional entertainment lineup includes a sing-along steam train, a 12-foot talking tree, a “Living Nativity,” and an opportunity to meet Kris Kringle.

“An Old Time Christmas,” presented by Humana, will run through Dec. 30. Season passes for 2024 are currently on sale, with the all-new fire in the hole set to open in spring 2024.

Silver Dollar City emerged victorious over tough competition, surpassing nominees such as Disney, Universal, SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, and Legoland parks.