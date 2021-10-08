Ranking the top Charter Middle Schools in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – School searching database Niche has ranked some of the top charter middle schools in Missouri.
The top six schools are:
- City Garden Montessori Charter School
- Lafayette Preparatory School
- Ewing Marion Kauffman Middle School
- University Academy – Middle School
- Gateway Science Academy Middle School
- North Side Community School
When ranking schools Niche considers state test scores, student-teacher ratio, student diversity, teacher quality, and charter school ratings.
To view the entire list by Niche visit here.