Ranking the top Charter Middle Schools in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – School searching database Niche has ranked some of the top charter middle schools in Missouri.

The top six schools are:

  1. City Garden Montessori Charter School
  2. Lafayette Preparatory School
  3. Ewing Marion Kauffman Middle School
  4. University Academy – Middle School
  5. Gateway Science Academy Middle School
  6. North Side Community School

When ranking schools Niche considers state test scores, student-teacher ratio, student diversity, teacher quality, and charter school ratings.

To view the entire list by Niche visit here.

