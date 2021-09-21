Ranking the top school districts in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – School searching database Niche has ranked over 30 of the top school districts in the St. Louis area.

The top 10 go as follows:

Ladue School District School District of Clayton Kirkwood School District Rockwood R-VI School District Parkway School District Brentwood School District Webster Groves School District Francis Howell School District Pattonville R-3 School District Lindbergh Schools

When ranking, Niche factors in state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.

For the full list of schools ranked visit the Niche website.