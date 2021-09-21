Ranking the top school districts in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – School searching database Niche has ranked over 30 of the top school districts in the St. Louis area.
The top 10 go as follows:
- Ladue School District
- School District of Clayton
- Kirkwood School District
- Rockwood R-VI School District
- Parkway School District
- Brentwood School District
- Webster Groves School District
- Francis Howell School District
- Pattonville R-3 School District
- Lindbergh Schools
When ranking, Niche factors in state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.
