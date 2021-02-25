Ransomware Attack: Network outage forces Affton School District to virtual learning Thursday

AFFTON, Mo. – The Affton School District was forced to move to virtual learning Thursday following an early morning ransomware attack that caused a network outage.

The district said just after 6:30 a.m., they discovered the ransomware attack which affected network, phone, and internet access across all of the schools. The attack had the ability to disable the district’s systems and devices.

Because of the issue, over 20 teachers and staff devices were disabled when logging into the network before school.

Teachers were sent home and students were told not to come to school.

The district decided to hold an “emergency virtual learning day” to prevent any other issues that may come up. They also said it would be hard to communicate with the district or families from the school if need be.

Affton School District said they do not believe any sensitive information, personal data, financial information, or grades have been compromised.

They say all of the district Chromebooks, laptops, and devices will work from home or away from the school. Email’s, Tyler SIS, Canvas, and Google tools (Drive, Meets, etc.) will work as well.

