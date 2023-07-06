ST. LOUIS – Rapper Nelly will be receiving a large payout soon. According to Variety, the rapper is selling a portion of his musical catalog to investment firm, HarbourView Equity Partners for $50 million.

The St. Louis native is widely-recognized for songs like ‘Air Force Ones,’ Country Grammar,’ and ‘Hot In Herre.’ He was also nominated for a Grammy Award in 2003 for the ‘Best Male Rap Solo Performance’ and ‘Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.’

Nelly shared, “As artists, we put our heart and soul into each track and there comes a time when you consider preservation of that artistry. My music is my legacy which I want to last beyond me, continuing to make my existing fans happy while reaching new generations and new audiences. I am excited to partner with HarbourView to create opportunities for discovery of my music decades from now.”

St. Louis native a music producer, Metro Boomin, also just recently sold his catalog for close to $70 million.