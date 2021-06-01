Rapper VNZA killed in shooting at Lake of the Ozarks bar

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man fatally shot over the weekend at a popular Lake of the Ozarks bar as 27-year-old Vonza Watson, a rapper and visual artist who went by the stage name VNZA.

The Kansas City Star reports Watson, who grew up in Michigan and Jefferson City, Missouri, had most recently been living in the Kansas City area, a friend said.

The paper also reports the Camden County Sheriff’s Office identified Watson as the victim in the late Saturday night shooting at Lazy Gators entertainment venue near Lake Ozark, Missouri.

Investigators say Watson was shot in the chest and was taken to a hospital, where he died. Authorities say three suspects have been arrested in the shooting.

Authorities have not identified the suspects.

Here is VNZA’a official website.