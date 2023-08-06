ST. LOUIS — At the Missouri Botanical Garden, Augie the corpse flower, is in full growth. Augie is the 14th corpse flower to bloom in the Garden. She is the second flower to bloom in the Garden this summer.

The Garden will be free to look at from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6. From 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., there is no charge to get in. During these times, only the Linnean House, where Augie is in full bloom, will be open.

Augie is a copy of Octavia, who recently broke up. On Sunday, July 31, Octavia bloomed. Augie weighs 107 pounds and stands 80 inches tall.

More information about the corpse flower

A titan arum, also called a “corpse flower,” is a big, fast-growing plant in the Aroid family. The plant comes from Indonesia and is known for the strong, bad smell that comes from a tall spike of small flowers. This smell usually only lasts for 24 hours. The smell and color of the plant look and smell like rotting meat to attract pollinators like flies.

Even though there are more and more titan arums in gardens, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Species says that the plant is Endangered in the wild. From seed to first bloom, a titan arum can take between five and ten years to grow.

The live cam of the Garden can be found on YouTube: Missouri Botanical Garden Corpse Flower Cam