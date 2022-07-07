ST. LOUIS – A rare flower is expected to bloom soon at the Missouri Botanical Garden, and it’s one more friendly for the sites than the smells.

The garden is preparing for the bloom of its twelfth corpse flower. Scientifically named as titan arum, the flower is native to Indonesia and is considered to be one of the fastest-growing plant in the Aroid family. While the corpse flower is known for its intense, foul odor, it can also help attract pollinators and help several species survive.

The corpse flower can take five to ten years to grow from seed until it is ready for its first bloom. The Missouri Botanical Garden received the plant six years ago as a seedling, and it now weighs 31.5 pounds. The titan arum species is rare to see and listed as endangered in the wild by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

Luna is the name of the latest corpse flower nearing bloom at the Missouri Botanical Garden. The flower usually opens quickly and in the late afternoon with the peak bloom usually occurring after dark. The garden plans to open late on the evening of the bloom.

For the latest updates on the flower, click here.