Rather than mandate mask usage, St. Charles County executive asks citizens to wear one

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – There won’t be a mask mandate in St. Charles County anytime soon. County Executive Steve Ehlmann said that doesn’t mean the situation in his county is good; quite the opposite.

“This is the most serious I have been about it because it’s the most concerned I’ve been about it,” he said.

Ehlmann said there’s been a huge increase in hospitalizations and positive cases in St. Charles County. But why not enact a mask mandate?

“Do you know anybody that’s not wearing a mask now that will put one on because I told them to?” he said. “I don’t think government telling people to do it is going to make that much of a difference.”

Nevertheless, Ehlmann is begging all St. Charles County residents to wear a mask.

“I think a mask is helpful,” he said. “I wish everyone would wear them but just wearing a mask is not going to get the thing done.”

Ehlmann said he’s sending a letter to St. Charles County bars and restaurants in anticipation of St. Louis County residents crossing the Missouri River into his county for food and fun.

“If you don’t have room for them in your restaurants for proper social distancing, do the responsible thing. Do the responsible thing and tell them you’re full,” he said.

The county executive said it’s difficult to prove if restaurants or any place is a hot spot for COVID-19 cases spreading.

In the meantime, he’s amped up messaging efforts across the county. Eight billboards went up Wednesday reminding residents to wear a mask, social distance, wash their hands, and quarantine when told to.