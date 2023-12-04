ST. LOUIS — A new radio station with a mix of R&B and throwback jams started broadcasting in the St. Louis area on Friday. Roberts Broadcasting says that several notable radio personalities will also be featured on FOXY 106.9 FM. They expect broadcasts to be able to reach more than one million listeners in the region.

Tammie Holland, Lou “The Real J.R.” Thimes, Lady Re, Mz. Sinita, and DJ Roze are a part of The Real Breakfast Crew. You can hear them on weekday mornings. Several other on-air personalities will be broadcasting throughout the week. Roberts Broadcasting has not yet shared the full line-up of programs and DJs.

The mix of music on FOXY 106.9 FM also includes jazz, blues, gospel, funk, and hip-hop. You can listen live online at foxy1069.com. Roberts Metro Broadcasting says that they will be promoting the station’s launch through a series of events, special guests, and giveaways.