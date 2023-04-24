ST. LOUIS – The 2023 Summer Block Party has been announced, and it features some of the biggest names in R&B. Groups Dru Hill, Jodeci, and SVW will perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Tuesday, August 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28, at 10:00 a.m.
The three groups have sold millions of records dating back to the 1990s.
Summer Block Party Tour Schedule:
- 7/28 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- 7/29 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- 7/30 Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- 8/4 Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater
- 8/5 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
- 8/6 Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center
- 8/10 Detroit, MI – Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
- 8/11 Chicago, IL – Arie Crown Theater
- 8/13 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- 8/15 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- 8/18 Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
- 8/19 Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- 8/20 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
- 8/24 Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center
- 8/26 Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
- 8/27 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 8/31 Denver, CO – BellCo Theater
- 9/2 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- 9/3 Chula Vista, – CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- 9/7 Los Angeles, – CA YouTube Theater
- 9/8 Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion