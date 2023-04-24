ST. LOUIS – The 2023 Summer Block Party has been announced, and it features some of the biggest names in R&B. Groups Dru Hill, Jodeci, and SVW will perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Tuesday, August 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28, at 10:00 a.m.

The three groups have sold millions of records dating back to the 1990s.

Summer Block Party Tour Schedule:

7/28 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

7/29 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

7/30 Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

8/4 Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater

8/5 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

8/6 Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

8/10 Detroit, MI – Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

8/11 Chicago, IL – Arie Crown Theater

8/13 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

8/15 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/18 Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

8/19 Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

8/20 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

8/24 Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center

8/26 Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

8/27 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/31 Denver, CO – BellCo Theater

9/2 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9/3 Chula Vista, – CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/7 Los Angeles, – CA YouTube Theater

9/8 Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

