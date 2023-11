ST. LOUIS – Saturday is Veterans Day, so the federal holiday is being observed Friday.

Government offices are closed. For some, it’s a day of giving back to those who served.

Some area military veterans are getting a helping hand around the house. ‘Re-Building Together St. Louis’ and Home Depot are teaming up Friday to help five local vets with some much-needed home repairs and revitalization.

More than 60 volunteers will provide the work.